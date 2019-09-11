11.6 C
‘Save with Solar’ public session coming to Fort St John on September 19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A public information session on solar energy and electric vehicles will be coming to Fort St. John on September 19.

Presented by Peace Energy Cooperative, organizers say the ‘Save with Solar’ public session will give residents the opportunity to learn about what the Cooperative does within the community when it comes to renewable energy.

A 30-minute presentation will also be given to inform residents about the mechanics and economics of solar energy, along with a review on electric vehicles.

The ‘Save with Solar’ public session is taking place on September 19 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Fort St. John Passive House, located at 9904 94 Street.

For more information and to register for this event, you can call the Peace Energy Cooperative at 250-782-3882.

