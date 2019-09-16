5 C
Fort St. John
Monday, September 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Scheer brings back Harper's child fitness and arts tax credits axed by...
Election

Scheer brings back Harper’s child fitness and arts tax credits axed by Trudeau

Canadian Press Canadian Press

LAKE COUNTRY, B.C. — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is resurrecting two more of Stephen Harper’s boutique tax credits that were later axed by the Trudeau Liberals.

Scheer is unveiling two policy measures today that he says he’d implement if he becomes prime minister: the Children’s Fitness Tax Credit and the Children’s Arts and Learning Tax Credit.

The two will allow Canadian families to claim credits for expenses related to their families’ fitness- or sports-related activities and for arts and educational expenses.

The measures are part of Scheer’s ongoing policy theme of putting more money into the hands of hard-working, middle-class Canadian families, and blaming the policies of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau for making life harder for them.

Trudeau phased out the two credits in his government’s first budgets after defeating Harper in 2015, which ended nearly a decade of Conservative rule.

Scheer is attacking Trudeau’s claim that the two tax breaks didn’t really help Canadian families.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleOil price jump linked to Saudi Arabian attacks sparks energy stock rally
Next articleGrand Opening of Campaign Offices for Bob Zimmer

RECENT STORIES

Election

Nearly 50 years later, is Justin Trudeau fighting same election as his father?

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — A charismatic prime minister named Trudeau facing the electorate with questions about whether he's lived up to...
Read more
Election

Liberal French-language campaign song criticized as incomprehensible to be redone

Canadian Press -
After initially defending a heavily mocked French-language election campaign tune, the Liberals have decided to change the song. A party spokesperson confirmed...
Read more
Election

Jane Philpott’s bid for re-election could split vote with Liberals: experts

Canadian Press -
STOUFFVILLE, Ont. — Jane Philpott knows the SNC-Lavalin scandal has turned her re-election bid into an uphill battle. But the former Liberal...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Liberal French-language campaign song criticized as incomprehensible to be redone

Canadian Press -
After initially defending a heavily mocked French-language election campaign tune, the Liberals have decided to change the song. A party spokesperson confirmed today the French version of...

Jane Philpott’s bid for re-election could split vote with Liberals: experts

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Markham—Stouffville

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Newmarket-Aurora

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.