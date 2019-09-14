13.6 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, September 14, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Scheer forced to back foot again as Liberals raise questions about candidate
Election

Scheer forced to back foot again as Liberals raise questions about candidate

Canadian Press Canadian Press

KANATA, Ont. — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is on the defensive again about one of his would-be MPs.

Several Liberals took to social media today to share an appearance Tory candidate Justina McCaffrey, a noted dress designer, made in a years-old online video with far-right political commentator Faith Goldy, as part of a pitch for a television show.

Goldy was among six Canadian people and groups banned by Facebook in April after the platform decided they had broken its policy on spreading hate.

The Liberals also raised comments McCaffrey made about Trudeau being “preoccupied” with Quebec and francophones — comments she is apologizing for in a statement, but without mentioning Goldy.

Scheer says he won’t have anything to do with Goldy and is accusing the Liberals of trying to distract from their record in government and their own problematic candidates, including one accused of making anti-Semitic comments who has since quit the race.

The Conservative leader says his party has been open about issues with its candidates, including some who have apologized for past comments, using it as a way to draw a distinction with Justin Trudeau.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleBC Yukon Midget Trackers Exhibition Series starts today

RECENT STORIES

Election

Quebec voters challenge Justin Trudeau over his stance on Bill 21

Canadian Press -
SAINT-FELIX-DE-VALOIS, Que. — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau may prefer to keep the conversations light on the campaign trail today, but some...
Read more
Election

Trump front and centre as talk of trade, jobs emerges on campaign trail

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — A familiar U.S. face is finally front and centre on the federal campaign trail: Donald Trump. The Liberals are invoking the American president's name in a...
Read more
Election

NDP government would encourage auto makers, buyers to spend on Canada: Singh

Canadian Press -
OSHAWA, Ont. — Jagmeet Singh says a New Democrat government would establish cash incentives to encourage new-car buyers to...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Trump front and centre as talk of trade, jobs emerges on...

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — A familiar U.S. face is finally front and centre on the federal campaign trail: Donald Trump. The Liberals are invoking the American president's name in a new advertisement aimed at shoring up the...

NDP government would encourage auto makers, buyers to spend on Canada:...

Green party’s Elizabeth May eager to sound climate alarm on hustings

Maxime Bernier targets untapped voters with broader populist platform

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.