Friday, September 27, 2019
Election

Scheer pledges to prioritize commuters in rethink of infrastructure program

Canadian Press Canadian Press

COQUITLAM, B.C. — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is promising to prioritize infrastructure spending on projects intended to cut commuting times.

Among the projects he is pledging federal dollars towards are the George Massey tunnel replacement project in British Columbia, subway extensions in Toronto and a third crossing of the St. Lawrence River in Quebec City.

All three are planned in battlegrounds between the Conservatives and Liberals.

Scheer says the Liberals have botched spending through myriad federal infrastructure programs that have failed to deliver for commuters who are tired of being stuck in traffic or waiting for public transit.

But at first blush, the Conservatives don’t make it entirely clear how they plan to prioritize funding through the $187 billion in federal money set aside for various infrastructure programs agreed to by provinces.

Scheer is also promising to scrap the Canada Infrastructure Bank, which the Liberals infused with $35 billion in funding over 10 years to help attract private-sector cash to fund large projects.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
