12.6 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, September 22, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Scheer promises to clear backlog of veterans waiting to receive benefits
Election

Scheer promises to clear backlog of veterans waiting to receive benefits

Canadian Press Canadian Press

CANOE COVE, P.E.I. — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is promising to provide support to Canadian veterans by clearing a backlog of benefit applications within two years if elected.

Scheer says a Conservative government would use legislation to ensure every veteran can get services in a timely manner.

He says it will require a new investment, which the parliamentary budget officer has pegged at $50 million over two years.

Veterans Affairs Canada numbers show nearly 40,000 veterans were waiting at the end of last November to hear whether their applications for financial assistance would be approved — 11,000 more than the previous year.

The backlog has been a source of concern for years.

Scheer also pledged to create a reliable pension program and get commemoration projects back on track.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous article‘We’re ready for them:’ Texans see opportunity in western Canadian malaise

RECENT STORIES

Election

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Saint-Leonard—Saint-Michel

Canadian Press -
Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel This Liberal stronghold located within Montreal's historic Italian community wasn't supposed to be a riding to watch. Since its...
Read more
Election

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Outremont

Canadian Press -
Outremont Tom Mulcair became the NDP's only Quebec MP when he won this Montreal riding in a 2007 byelection, the second...
Read more
Election

Jagmeet Singh and the NDP face daunting odds in bid for Quebec voters

Canadian Press -
MONTREAL — Jagmeet Singh likes to point out that he's a fighter. In an ad aired only in Quebec, the NDP leader can be seen...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Jagmeet Singh and the NDP face daunting odds in bid for...

Canadian Press -
MONTREAL — Jagmeet Singh likes to point out that he's a fighter. In an ad aired only in Quebec, the NDP leader can be seen wrapping his turban and then...

Untested legal options could give feds ways to intervene on Bill...

Trudeau, Scheer hit the road again for second full week of...

Promise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.