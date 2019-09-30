-5.4 C
Fort St. John
Monday, September 30, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Scheer promises Tories would improve access to disability tax credit
Election

Scheer promises Tories would improve access to disability tax credit

Canadian Press Canadian Press

WHITBY, Ont. — Andrew Scheer is promising that a Conservative government would make it easier for thousands of Canadians to access the federal disability tax credit.

The pledge comes two years after health groups first joined forces with the Conservatives in accusing the Liberal government of trying to raise tax revenue on the backs of vulnerable diabetics.

The accusation stemmed from a change at the Canada Revenue Agency that saw Type 1 diabetics being rejected for the tax credit even though they had previously qualified.

Scheer, who is in the riding of Whitby east of Toronto, says the Conservatives would reduce the number of hours that must be spent per week on managing a disability to qualify for the tax credit.

He is also promising to expand the types of activities that count toward those hours, and predicts the two changes will result in around 35,000 more Canadians being able to access the tax credit.

Scheer is making the announcement in the riding previously held by the late Jim Flaherty, who previously served as federal finance minister under Stephen Harper and was a passionate advocate for the disability community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleDoctors, health colleagues urge political action on gun control at Liberal event
Next articleThemes and formats announced for next week’s two televised leaders’ debates

RECENT STORIES

Election

Themes and formats announced for next week’s two televised leaders’ debates

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The group responsible for producing two televised leaders' debates says the events will focus on five distinct...
Read more
Election

Doctors, health colleagues urge political action on gun control at Liberal event

Canadian Press -
TORONTO — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says his party wants to strengthen gun control while his Conservative opponents will weaken...
Read more
Election

Scheer accused of breaking law, falsely claiming he was once an insurance broker

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The Liberals are asking Saskatchewan's insurance industry watchdogs to investigate Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer for allegedly falsely...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Scheer accused of breaking law, falsely claiming he was once an...

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The Liberals are asking Saskatchewan's insurance industry watchdogs to investigate Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer for allegedly falsely claiming he once worked as...

Green candidates noticing newfound respect on voters’ doorsteps

Scheer, Trudeau talk platforms, firearms in Toronto; Singh stays out west

Demonstrators clash outside PPC Leader Maxime Bernier event at Hamilton college

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.