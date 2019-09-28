1.6 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, September 28, 2019
Scheer promotes Conservative plan to create national energy corridor

EDMONTON — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is in Edmonton today, promoting his plan to create a national energy corridor.

Scheer says a Conservative government would build the corridor to carry oil, gas, hydroelectricity and telecommunications across the country.

He says such a plan would increase certainty for investors, help get critical projects built and generate economic and social benefits for all Canadians.

Scheer’s announcement comes a day after hundreds of thousands of young people flooded the streets in cities across Canada to demand action from leaders on fighting climate change.

When asked how he would balance both the ecological and economic concerns, Scheer insisted his corridor plan would minimize environmental impacts.

He didn’t put a timeline on the project, except to say he believes it can be achieved “in the medium term” and that work could be started within a four-year mandate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2019.

