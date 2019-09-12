7.4 C
Election

Scheer slams Liberal attack on Tory candidate's past comments on abortion issue
Election

Scheer slams Liberal attack on Tory candidate’s past comments on abortion issue

TORONTO — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is accusing Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau of trying to change the channel over the SNC-Lavalin affair through attacks on a Toronto Tory’s stance on the contentious abortion issue.

Scheer was speaking on Day 2 of the campaign in the riding of York Centre where the Conservatives have selected Rachel Willson to run.

Liberal cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett, who is running in another Toronto riding, released a video earlier in the day that shows Willson discussing her desire to end abortion through “pro-life legislation.”

Scheer accused Trudeau of “fear-mongering” and reiterated his party’s position that he will oppose any measure to introduce legislation on that.

He says his party is focused on making life more affordable for Canadian families, which includes a pledge to make maternity leave tax free.

Scheer began his campaign Wednesday with polls suggesting the Conservatives are essentially tied with the Liberals, while the NDP and Greens are fighting for third.

