1 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, September 28, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Scheer to visit oil-services company in Edmonton as Singh lingers in B.C.
News

Scheer to visit oil-services company in Edmonton as Singh lingers in B.C.

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Andrew Scheer takes his Conservative election campaign to an Edmonton oil-industry company today.

He’s visiting FourQuest Energy, a firm that specializes in nitrogen cooling and cleaning services, where he’s promising to make a policy announcement.

Alberta is very friendly ground for the Conservatives but Edmonton has a few seats the Tories don’t hold and would love to grab: two won by Liberals in the last election, and one by retiring New Democrat MP Linda Duncan.

The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh is to make a transit announcement aboard a ferry from Victoria to Vancouver on the fifth straight day he’s spent in British Columbia.

After that, he’s sitting down for a public talk with the popular Indian-Canadian poet Rupi Kaur.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is taking a day off from the campaign trail, and both Green Leader Elizabeth May and People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier are at local events in their home ridings in B.C. and Quebec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleFort St John Huskies fall to Dawson Creek Junior Canucks on Friday night
Next articleTrudeau, Scheer navigate climate marches that dominate federal campaign

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Trudeau, Scheer navigate climate marches that dominate federal campaign

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer did not take part in Friday's massive climate-change marches as Liberal Leader Justin...
Read more
News

Municipal officials reject divisive legal action in favour of collaboration on climate change action

Scott Brooks -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - At the Union of British Columbia Municipalities annual convention, on Friday, municipal officials endorsed resolution B135,...
Read more
News

Huge support for forest industry during logging truck convoy in Vancouver

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A logging truck convoy of almost 250 trucks made their way down to Vancouver...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Municipal officials reject divisive legal action in favour of collaboration on...

Scott Brooks -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - At the Union of British Columbia Municipalities annual convention, on Friday, municipal officials endorsed resolution B135, a motion put forward by...

Huge support for forest industry during logging truck convoy in Vancouver

Canada Energy Regulator tells Enbridge to suspend open season on pipeline...

North Peace Leisure Pool set to open Monday following month-long shutdown

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.