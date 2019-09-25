School District 60 Parent Advisory Council hosts Annual Safe Stop Day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The School District 60 Parent Advisory Council held a barbecue, on Wednesday, at Safeway in honour of the Annual Safe Stop Day.

Vice President of the Upper Pine PAC, Madison Hiebert, says Safe Stop is a day dedicated to educating and reminding drivers to keep students safe by slowing down for the flashing amber lights and stopping for the flashing red lights on the back of school buses.

Hiebert also says the barbecue is used as a way to help raise funds to support the District’s PAC.

According to Hiebert, there are 23 schools within the District that rely on funding from the PAC to ensure that an adequate educational experience is provided to students.

The event also gave community members the chance to check out the school buses and talk with the drivers.