School District 60 Schools close and no bus service during BC Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School has posted to its website, School District 60 is a partner group to the BC Winter Games and its facilities will be closed during the games.

Thursday, February 20, 2019, and Friday, February 21, 2019, the District is participating as a partner group in support of the games. The post shares, this is a substantial community initiative.

For the two days, Thursday and Friday there will be no regular instruction at any school sites or bus service.

Students are being encouraged to participate and support the games through competition, volunteering and spectating.

