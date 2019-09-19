15 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 19, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News School District 60 Schools close and no bus service during BC Winter...
News

School District 60 Schools close and no bus service during BC Winter Games

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School has posted to its website, School District 60 is a partner group to the BC Winter Games and its facilities will be closed during the games.

Thursday, February 20, 2019, and Friday, February 21, 2019, the District is participating as a partner group in support of the games. The post shares, this is a substantial community initiative.

For the two days, Thursday and Friday there will be no regular instruction at any school sites or bus service.

Students are being encouraged to participate and support the games through competition, volunteering and spectating.

To view the post; CLICK HERE 

 

 

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleSome facts on West Point Grey academy, where Justin Trudeau once was a teacher
Next articlePeace Region figure skating fans to see one of Moir and Virtue’s final skates together at ‘Rock the Rink’

RECENT STORIES

News

Planning for the future with the Northeast Climate Risk Project

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the increase of extreme weather events in Northeastern BC comes related impacts, such...
Read more
News

BCCO Officers happy to have conviction of two hunting brothers

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - BC Conservation Officers (BCCOS) are quite happy that an illegal hunting incident in Fort...
Read more
News

Residents in Trudeau’s Montreal riding unfazed by blackface scandal

Canadian Press -
MONTREAL — Residents in Justin Trudeau's home riding expressed support for the Liberal leader on Thursday as he dealt...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

BCCO Officers happy to have conviction of two hunting brothers

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - BC Conservation Officers (BCCOS) are quite happy that an illegal hunting incident in Fort St. John led to the...

Residents in Trudeau’s Montreal riding unfazed by blackface scandal

Alberta inquiry into oil and gas foes could face legal challenge...

Indigenous candidates ‘hurt,’ ‘frustrated’ by Trudeau blackface photos

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.