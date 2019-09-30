7.2 C
News School District 60 takes part in Annual Orange Shirt Day Campaign
News

School District 60 takes part in Annual Orange Shirt Day Campaign

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – September 30 is Orange Shirt Day and schools across School District 60 are taking part in this annual campaign.

Starting back in 2013, School District 60 Superintendent, Stephen Petrucci, says Orange Shirt Day is an annual campaign to raise awareness that “Every Child Matters” and to remember the terrible effects of the residential school system as part of the Reconciliation Process.

According to Petrucci, not only are students and staff across the District wearing orange shirts, some schools are even holding activities to honour this day such as assemblies and Indigenous arts and crafts.

“If you go into our schools, of course, you’ll see the orange shirts but also there are several activities that go along with that. So some schools have had assemblies where they’ve talked about the origin and the meaning behind Orange Shirt Day. Our Indigenous Education Centre has been involved with schools and providing resources and activities, such as arts and crafts. So each school celebrates and recognizes it in a different way.”

Orange Shirt Day began in 2013 as a result of residential school survivor Phyllis Jack Webstad discussing her experience when she arrived at a residential school.



Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleAll Candidates Forum October 10 at The Lido
Next articleLocal students from Cross Country Team take part in Beaverlodge Boogie

Local Events

