School Zone Speed Limits back in effect starting Tuesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As of Tuesday, September 3, 2019, schools all around B.C. will be back in session and that means school zone speed limits will also take effect.

Drivers are being reminded to share the road safely with other drivers, pedestrians and cyclists. We want to encourage drivers to adjust their driving behaviours and expectations in order to factor in the increase in foot traffic, bicycle traffic, and the increased presence of school buses on the road.

When driving in a school zone, from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, vehicles must slow down when approaching the area then travel at the posted sign speed (30 km unless otherwise posted) from the point of the posted sign, and maintain speed until you can see the end of the zone. (the back of the posted school sign on the opposite side of the street.)

When driving near a stopped school bus, remember to come to a complete stop and do not try to pass the bus. When the bus stops, you stop shares, the Ministry of Transportation. When school bus lights are flashing, this means kids could be on the road.

ICBC has tips on how to help keep children safe if they are walking or biking as part of their daily routine. With schools in session this coming week, parents are encouraged to go over some of these tips with their kids to help prepare them for the safest possible school year. Some of these tips include:

Review safety rules with your children and practice how to use crosswalks safely.

Demonstrate good walking habits.

Teach cycling safety to your kids including cycling in a straight line, using hand signals, and shoulder checking.

Make sure bikes have proper safety equipment; including bells, lights, and reflective materials.

Make wearing a helmet a rule for your child if they want to use their bike, skateboard or rollerblades.

You can also talk to your children about safe walking routes, and provide them with safety planning and tips in case of an emergency.

Police will be out doing increased patrols, looking for offenders, and reminding drivers to slow down and stay alert.