Season finale held over the weekend at Mower Mayhem Oval

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Mower Mayhem held the fifth and final round of this year’s Ford Maintenance Race Series on Saturday, with a season finale on Sunday at the Mower Mayhem Oval.

Classes included stock, junior stock, stock improved, pro-stock, and modified.

The event also featured tractor pulls, Outlaw Mini Sprints, and an oval race.

Here are the September 21 and 22 results:

BONE STOCK

1st Hayes Hiebert

2nd Cale Hiebert

3rd Blaine Austin

STOCK IMPROVED

1st Jason Westgate

2nd Byron Westgate

3rd Dylan Beaumont

PRO STOCK

1st Blaine Austin

2nd Jason Westgate

3rd Alex Nadeau

MODIFIED

1st Johnny Beaumont

2nd Jason Westgate

3rd Blaine Austin

TRACTOR PULL

1st Derek Loomis

2nd Kyle Wissman

3rd Jason Westgate

TOW MOWER

1st Ryan Hoffort – Chris Wissman

2nd Jason Westgate – Aaron Tubbs

3rd Anthony Sequin – Logan Sidoni

POWDER PUFF

1st Dylan Beaumont

2nd Kimberly Westgate

3rd Amanda Lebeau

DRAG RACE WINNER

Tiago Dias

Here are the final standings for the 2019 season: