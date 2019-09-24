Season finale held over the weekend at Mower Mayhem Oval

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Mower Mayhem held the fifth and final round of this year’s Ford Maintenance Race Series on Saturday, with a season finale on Sunday at the Mower Mayhem Oval.
Classes included stock, junior stock, stock improved, pro-stock, and modified.
The event also featured tractor pulls, Outlaw Mini Sprints, and an oval race.
Here are the September 21 and 22 results:
BONE STOCK
1st Hayes Hiebert
2nd Cale Hiebert
3rd Blaine Austin
STOCK IMPROVED
1st Jason Westgate
2nd Byron Westgate
3rd Dylan Beaumont
PRO STOCK
1st Blaine Austin
2nd Jason Westgate
3rd Alex Nadeau
MODIFIED
1st Johnny Beaumont
2nd Jason Westgate
3rd Blaine Austin
TRACTOR PULL
1st Derek Loomis
2nd Kyle Wissman
3rd Jason Westgate
TOW MOWER
1st Ryan Hoffort – Chris Wissman
2nd Jason Westgate – Aaron Tubbs
3rd Anthony Sequin – Logan Sidoni
POWDER PUFF
1st Dylan Beaumont
2nd Kimberly Westgate
3rd Amanda Lebeau
DRAG RACE WINNER
Tiago Dias
Here are the final standings for the 2019 season: