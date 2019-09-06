17.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 6, 2019
Season Finale this weekend, new Board at Northern Lights Raceway

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After two months of unfavourable weather and delays, Northern Lights Raceway will be hosting their final race of the season this weekend.

The last race to have taken place at the Raceway was back on July 6 and 7 for the Bracket Nationals as the Big Bux Race, scheduled for August 17 and 18, was cancelled due to rainy weather making the track unsafe for racing.

The Mastec / Norweld Industries Season Finale is taking place this weekend, September 7 and 8, weather dependent, at Northern Lights Raceway.

Admission to the watch the races is $5.00 per person and children 10 and under are free.

In other Raceway news, Executive Board elections were held at the Annual General Meeting on Wednesday.

Mike Moroun was elected as President, Matthew Derkach as Vice President, Diane Chorney as Treasurer, and Devon Kowalski as Secretary.

Directors include Kevin Noehring, Christopher Mayer, Dave Kowalski, Jason Gertz, Wade Banks, and George Morgan.

