7.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Send pipeline fights right to Supreme Court: Scheer
Election

Send pipeline fights right to Supreme Court: Scheer

Canadian Press Canadian Press

HAMILTON — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he would overcome legal objections to building new petroleum pipelines by fast tracking any cases right to the Supreme Court.

Scheer has long been critical of the Liberal government for spending $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline when legal challenges gave private company Kinder Morgan Canada cold feet about proceeding with the expansion.

Scheer says Ottawa has to invoke federal jurisdiction to get important projects built but he has not until now explained what that would mean in practice.

He says when jurisdictional challenges arise he would immediately ask the Supreme Court to look at the case and decide.

Two of the last big proposals for pipelines in Canada were stymied when the Federal Court of Appeal ruled government consultations with Indigenous communities and environmental reviews had not been adequate.

Jurisdictional questions about whether British Columbia could interfere with what flows through an interprovincial pipeline also went to the courts, which sided with the federal government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2019.

The Canadian Press


Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleSalvation Army holds Grand Re-opening for Thrift Store

RECENT STORIES

Election

Promise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — A running list of specific promises announced by the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP and Green party since the official start...
Read more
Election

Unions lead third-party pack with big spending since start of pre-election period

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — Two unions are spending big on political messaging already, topping the list of third-party advertiser expenses for the...
Read more
Election

Conservatives will review business subsidies in effort to save $1.5 billion

Canadian Press -
HAMILTON — The federal Conservatives say they can find $1.5 billion in savings each year by eliminating some of...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St. John Association for Community Living chosen as recipient at...

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Last night, Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 the Fort St. John Association for Community Living (FSJACL) chosen as the recipient...

Unions lead third-party pack with big spending since start of pre-election...

Suncor CEO says he’s not counting on oil risk premium after...

Conservatives will review business subsidies in effort to save $1.5 billion

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.