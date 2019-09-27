1.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 27, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Fort St. John Law Courts and Provincial Government office. File Photo
Home News Sentencing to begin next week for the 2014 murder of Pamela Napoleon
News

Sentencing to begin next week for the 2014 murder of Pamela Napoleon

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The sentencing for a man who murdered a Blueberry River First Nations woman in 2014 will begin next week.

Starting Monday, September 30, Leon Wokeley will begin a five-day sentencing period at the Fort St. John B.C. Supreme Court for murdering and interfering with the remains of Pamela Napoleon.

On June 3, 2019, Wokeley voluntary entered a guilty plea for the murder of Napoleon.

In October 2017, Wokeley was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, arson, and indignity to human remains for his role in the 2014 death of Napoleon.

Napoleon and Wokeley were both last seen together on July 8, 2014, leaving the Blueberry First Nation, the last time that she was last seen alive.

Napoleon was reported missing on July 23, 2014, and her remains were discovered 12 days later inside a burned-out cabin about 30 kilometres north of Buick on the Beatton Airport Road.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleSource of Trudeau ‘brownface’ photo says only motive was public’s right to know

RECENT STORIES

News

Peace Regional RCMP lay drug trafficking charges in joint investigation

Tracy Teves -
Peace River, AB - On September 25, 2019, Peace Regional RCMP and Grande Prairie ALERT, supported by Grande Prairie...
Read more
News

North Peace Ride for Disabled Country Dinner Fundraiser

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Ride for Disabled is hosting their Country Dinner Fundraiser this weekend...
Read more
Energy News

Kenney defends oil curtailment program as maximum output inches higher

Canadian Press -
BANFF, Alta. — Alberta's United Conservative government is again easing oil production limits for producers, setting a maximum production quota of...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Energy News

Kenney defends oil curtailment program as maximum output inches higher

Canadian Press -
BANFF, Alta. — Alberta's United Conservative government is again easing oil production limits for producers, setting a maximum production quota of 3.81 million barrels per day...

Singh vows to protect coastlines, slams Trudeau for buying pipeline

Trudeau promises Liberals would plant 2 billion trees to fight climate...

Trudeau meets Thunberg in Montreal as climate marches dominate federal campaign

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.