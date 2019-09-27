Sentencing to begin next week for the 2014 murder of Pamela Napoleon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The sentencing for a man who murdered a Blueberry River First Nations woman in 2014 will begin next week.

Starting Monday, September 30, Leon Wokeley will begin a five-day sentencing period at the Fort St. John B.C. Supreme Court for murdering and interfering with the remains of Pamela Napoleon.

On June 3, 2019, Wokeley voluntary entered a guilty plea for the murder of Napoleon.

In October 2017, Wokeley was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, arson, and indignity to human remains for his role in the 2014 death of Napoleon.

Napoleon and Wokeley were both last seen together on July 8, 2014, leaving the Blueberry First Nation, the last time that she was last seen alive.

Napoleon was reported missing on July 23, 2014, and her remains were discovered 12 days later inside a burned-out cabin about 30 kilometres north of Buick on the Beatton Airport Road.