Shell donates 50 filled backpacks to Nenan

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Shell recently made a donation to Nenan of 50 backpacks that were filled with school supplies.

Mindy-Lou Henyu, contacted Nenan after the Shell team held a backpack drive they called ‘Fueling Kindness’ shared Connie Greyeyes, a representative of Nenan.

50 backpacks containing school supplies were brought to Nenan to pass out to children and youth they work with and anyone else in the community that is in need of a backpack full of supplies shared Greyeyes.

It was a kind and generous donation and people have reached out on FB and come in shared, Greyeyes as she went on to say there is still backpacks available at the office located #10615 – 102nd Street.

Greyeyes shared further Shell has gone over and beyond for their organization which is greatly appreciated and the backpacks are so helpful.