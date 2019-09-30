Shift Into Winter 2019

RICHMOND, B.C. – With winter approaching, the Driving Safety Alliance is reminding drivers it is time to plan ahead for safe driving.

With the 11th annual Shift into Winter campaign. The launch coincides with the law requiring passenger vehicles driving on designated highways in B.C. to have four matched winter tires (three-peaked mountain and snowflake, or mud and snow) with at least 3.5 mm of tread depth starting on October 1, while commercial vehicles must be equipped with chains.

The Shift into Winter campaign includes a website – ShiftintoWinter.ca – that provides information for motorists and employers on how to stay safe on the road this winter, whether they are driving for work or pleasure.

ShiftintoWinter.ca provides free tips and resources on how to stay safe in different driving conditions as injuries and accidents increase during the winter months in British Columbia.

The Winter Driving Alliance shares, on average, each year in B.C., the number of casualty crashes due to driving too fast for the conditions increases to about 236 crashes in December from about 126 in October – an 87 percent increase (Crashes reported by police 2014 – 2018).

For those who drive for work, about a third of all work-related crashes resulting in injury and time-loss claims occur in November, December and January.

The Winter Driving Safety Alliance offers the following tips for motorists:

Install a set of four matched winter tires.

Give your vehicle a pre-season maintenance check-up.

Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle.

Conditions change, so be prepared and plan ahead:

Check current road and weather conditions on DriveBC.ca – If possible, postpone your plans and avoid driving when road and weather conditions are poor.

Plan your route ahead of time – Tell someone where you’re going and when you expect to arrive and avoid any roads that may become dangerous during bad weather.

Slow down – The posted speed limit is the maximum speed under ideal driving conditions. If inclement weather hits, slow down and drive with extra care.

Maintain a safe following distance – Look ahead and keep at least four seconds of distance between you and the vehicle in front.

Invest in winter driving training – Learn how to brake safely, get out of a skid, and how your car handles in winter weather.

More tips for motorists on how to prepare themselves and their vehicles can be found on ShiftintoWinter.ca