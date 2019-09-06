19.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 6, 2019
A newly restored British Silver Spitfire fighter plane from the Second World War landed in Fort St. John on Thursday, September 5. Source YXJ Airport / Twitter
News

Silver Spitfire fighter plane visits Fort St John as part of World Expedition

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Regional Airport welcomed a special visitor on Thursday, September 5, to Fort St. John.

As part of an expedition celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force, a newly restored British Silver Spitfire fighter plane from the Second World War landed in Fort St. John.

The Mk IX Spitfire is being flown by British Pilots and is en route to Alaska after having left Britain five weeks ago.

As of Friday, the Spitfire is 6,450 miles into its 27,000-mile four-month expedition of flying around the world.

According to expedition organizers, the Spitfire is a British single-seat fighter aircraft that was built in 1943 and was used by the Royal Air Force and many other Allied countries before, during and after World War II.

To follow the Spitfire’s expedition, you can visit silverspitfire.com.

Scott Brooks
