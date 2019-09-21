13 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, September 21, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Singh campaigns in Toronto, May in Winnipeg, as Liberal and Tory leaders...
Election

Singh campaigns in Toronto, May in Winnipeg, as Liberal and Tory leaders pause

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Jagmeet Singh and Elizabeth May are continuing on the campaign trail today while the leaders of the bigger parties take a break from the road.

Singh is to be in Toronto campaigning with Andrew Cash, a former NDP MP who’s trying to take back his Davenport seat from the Liberals.

They’re starting with a discussion on precarious work at a neighbourhood coffee shop.

May is in Winnipeg, where she’s to make an announcement in the morning and campaign with Manitoba Green candidates at The Forks later.

After keeping up full-tilt schedules since the federal election call on Sept. 11, both Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer are taking pauses in Ottawa.

They’re both heading back out on the trail on Sunday.

The Liberals do have Catherine McKenna, the environment minister, making an announcement this morning about banning single-use plastics from federal government buildings.

People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier is in northern Ontario for a plowing match and a rally in North Bay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP investigate fatal collision
Next articleBank of Canada making effort to lie low during federal election campaign

RECENT STORIES

Election

Bank of Canada making effort to lie low during federal election campaign

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The economy is a top concern for Canadian voters and the Bank of Canada, an authority on the...
Read more
Election

Elections Canada spending big on social media as part of voting information push

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — Elections Canada is committing to some big social media ad buys as it seeks to inform citizens about how...
Read more
Election

Trudeau was only one in dark makeup at 2001 party but nobody took offence: attendee

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER — A man who attended an "Arabian Nights" gala held by a private school in Vancouver says no...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Peace Passage Skating Club to host free day of CanSkate on...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace Passage Skating Club will be holding a free day of CanSkate on Monday, September 23. According to Peace...

BC Hydro plans to stay in Fort Nelson, amidst rumours says...

Huskies on the road tonight in Grande Prairie for first game...

Elections Canada spending big on social media as part of voting...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.