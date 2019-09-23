6.2 C
Election

Singh makes first visit as NDP leader to N.B., apologizes for not coming sooner

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Jagmeet Singh is trying to sell himself as Canada’s next prime minister to the people of New Brunswick, and apologizing for the fact it is his first visit to the province since becoming NDP leader two years ago.

Speaking to reporters in Bathurst, N.B., Singh insists his team takes the province seriously and that his party has the best policy ideas to address concerns in the region — from health care to employment insurance.

Singh has faced criticism for not visiting the province since his 2017 leadership victory — and when asked today to explain his absence he said it’s better not to make excuses and to just apologize.

He says he’s been warmly greeted in the province.

Singh also announced Daniel Theriault as his new candidate in the riding of Acadie-Bathurst, a district held for nearly two decades by former NDP MP Yvon Godin.

A former director of Nova Scotia’s Acadian cultural federation, Theriault is running against Liberal incumbent Serge Cormier, who won the seat in 2015.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

