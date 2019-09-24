Singh promises cross-Canada clean energy corridor as part of NDP’s climate plan

WINNIPEG — New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh is promising, if elected, to build an east-west corridor to carry clean energy across the country.

At a campaign stop in Winnipeg, Singh is laying out major components of his party’s proposals to deal with climate issues and to create green jobs.

Singh says he would create a publicly funded $15-billion “climate bank” that would support businesses fighting climate change, and provide money for a cross-Canada corridor for clean and electric energy.

He says the corridor would electrify the country and help eliminate Canada’s reliance on burning carbon.

Singh says he would also make a “massive” investment to ensure all public transit across Canada is electrified by 2030 — but won’t share the estimated cost when pressed for details.

He also says an NDP government would ensure Indigenous communities have a seat at the table as equal partners when it comes to finding solutions to climate issues since they often face the biggest challenges of the changing environment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2019.

The Canadian Press