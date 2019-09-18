2.8 C
Election

Singh promises public dental coverage for families making under $70,000

Canadian Press Canadian Press

SUDBURY, Ont. — Jagmeet Singh says an NDP government would extend full public dental coverage to households making less than $70,000 a year.

Speaking at a clinic that trains dental hygienists at a college in Sudbury, Ont., Singh says it would be a first step toward including dentistry in public health care for all Canadians.

The coverage would start in 2020 and would also include partial coverage for households with incomes between $70,000 and $90,000.

The NDP says up to six-million Canadians don’t see a dentist each year because they can’t afford to, and often end up in emergency rooms with problems that could have been avoided with routine preventive care.

Singh says there’s research showing that costs the public health system up to $155 million a year already.

Working out the details for full coverage could take complex negotiations with the provinces.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2019

The Canadian Press

