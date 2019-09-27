1.6 C
Election

Singh vows to protect coastlines, slams Trudeau for buying pipeline

Canadian Press Canadian Press

LADYSMITH, B.C. — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is promoting his party’s plan to safeguard the environment along Canada’s coastlines.

Speaking on British Columbia’s Vancouver Island today, Singh says a New Democrat government would create a coastal fund to protect salmon, reinforce the coast guard and clean up abandoned vessels.

Singh also says the NDP will always fight against the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which would significantly boost tanker traffic off the B.C. coast.

He made the announcement in the city of Ladysmith on a day when young people across the country are marching as part of a global movement to condemn government inaction on climate change.

Singh says they have a right to be angry with world leaders like Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, whose government bought the Trans Mountain pipeline and unfinished expansion work for $4.5 billion of taxpayers’ money.

The NDP leader is to march with protesters later in the day in Victoria as part of the global climate strike.

This is the fourth consecutive day Singh has campaigned in the province, where the NDP won 14 seats in 2015.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Author

