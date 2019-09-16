Site C Construction Schedule for September 16th – September 29th, 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The following outlines the construction details for the Site C project for September 16th – 29th, 2019.

Dam site area – north bank and south bank

Construction continues on a chain-up area for project vehicles on Old Fort Road, near the Gate B entrance to Site C.

Pavement patching along Old Fort Road is nearing substantial completion.

Noxious weed inventory and treatment will occur in the main civil works area, on the banks of the Peace River.

Large sections of penstock pipe will be transported along Old Fort Road. This requires occasional overnight rolling closures, with short delays to traffic. Check our website for upcoming deliveries .

Construction of a wash station to limit the migration of invasive species continues.

Contractors will continue to mobilize equipment and materials to the site. This includes deliveries by rail and road.

Contractors are continuing construction and operations in their work areas: main civil works, generating station and spillways civil works, turbines and generators, and substation. Activities include drilling, blasting, crushing, earthmoving, tunnelling, concrete placement, and road maintenance. Tower and mobile cranes will be used.

Transmission line work may occur on the 138 kV right-of-way within the dam site.

Excavation, including in-river excavation, will progress on both banks of the Peace River.

Construction activities will continue. This could include drilling, blasting, crushing, earthmoving, tunnelling, concrete placement, and road maintenance.

85th Avenue Conveyor

Conveyor system testing continues.

Work will use heavy machinery, resulting in noise, dust and vibration. Typical work hours are 7 am to 7 pm, seven days a week. Road sweeping and dust suppression will occur.

Highway 29

New : Construction at Cache Creek East embankment will begin. This includes vegetation removal and site drainage.

New : Geotechnical investigations will occur near Lynx Creek at Millar Road.

Noxious weed inventory and treatment may occur along Highway 29 and in Wuthrich, Portage Mountain, and West Pine quarries.

Cache Creek West construction continues. This includes grading, road construction, and drainage work.

Archaeological studies may take place at Farrell Creek, Farrell Creek East, and Dry Creek.

Portage Mountain Quarry operations will continue, including haul road construction, rock blasting, rip rap production, sorting and stockpiling.

Visit our website for more Highway 29 schedules, maps and construction updates.

Reservoir area

Forestry and access road data collection and site investigations continue.

Construction and related clearing continue on a causeway to an island in the Peace River. Boaters are asked to stay clear of the work area.

Clearing on the north and south banks of the eastern reservoir has resumed. Helicopters will be used.

Archaeological investigations may occur in support of reservoir access road design and construction.

Transmission works

Transmission line construction will continue. This includes helical pile foundation installation, testing and welding, and tower assembly.

Maintenance work will continue on roads that provide access to the transmission corridor.

Clearing activities will occur on the western portion of the transmission line. This includes hand-falling and hauling logs to local mills. Wood waste will be chipped, mulched, spread as coarse woody debris or hauled off-site.

Road construction will occur in various locations on the transmission line right-of-way. This includes but is not limited to the Peace Canyon and Peace Hill, Trapper Main, Boucher Lake and Medicine Woman road areas.

Upgrades to the Peace Canyon substation continue.

Other areas

Work is occurring downstream of the dam site for the Peace River side channel enhancements.

Aggregate and riprap production will continue in West Pine Quarry. We will transport material by rail to the dam site and by truck to Highway 29.

WHAT TO EXPECT Work will take place during the day, night, and on the weekend until the project is completed. During this time, residents can expect:

Traffic – please use caution and obey safety signage

Old Fort Road

Traffic delays due to the construction of a chain-up area.

Near Gate A to the dam site, drivers may encounter loose gravel and increased commercial traffic. Gravel sections have also developed near 85th Avenue.

Overnight deliveries of penstock pipes along Old Fort Road will result in rolling road closures and traffic delays. Deliveries will occur every one or two weeks.

Due to equipment delivery, there may be occasional short road closures along Old Fort Road from Tahltan Road to Gate B.

Highway 29: Construction-related equipment will travel along Highway 29. Learn more at drivebc.ca.

Other areas: Trucks with heavy loads will be accessing the dam site and other project areas, using public and resource roads.

Equipment

Heavy machinery will be in the transmission line corridor. Please stay clear of the work areas.

Helicopters and commercial drones may be used to support investigative and construction works.

Noise and vibration