Site C Construction Schedule for September 1st – September 15th, 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The following outlines the construction details for the Site C project for September 1st – 15th, 2019.

Dam site area – north bank and south bank

• Construction has started on a chain-up area for project vehicles on Old Fort Road, near the entrance to Site C at Gate B.

• Noxious weed inventory and treatment will occur in the main civil works area, on the banks of the Peace River.

• Large sections of penstock pipe will be transported along Old Fort Road. This requires occasional overnight rolling closures, with short delays to traffic. Check our website for upcoming deliveries.

• Construction of a wash station to limit the migration of invasive species continues.

• Contractors will continue to move equipment and materials to the site. This includes deliveries by rail and road.

• Contractors are continuing construction and operations in their work areas: main civil works, generating station and spillways civil works, turbines and generators, and substation. Activities include drilling, blasting, crushing, earthmoving, tunnelling, concrete placement, and road maintenance. Tower and mobile cranes will be used.

• Transmission line work may occur on the 138 kV right-of-way within the dam site.

• Excavation, including in-river excavation, will progress on both banks of the Peace River.

• Construction activities will continue. This could include drilling, blasting, crushing, earthmoving, tunnelling, concrete placement, and road maintenance. We will use the tower and mobile cranes.

85th Avenue Conveyor

• Testing of the conveyor system has begun.

• Work will use heavy machinery, resulting in noise, dust and vibration. Typical work hours are 7 am to 7 pm, seven days a week. Road sweeping and dust suppression will occur.

Highway 29

• Noxious weed inventory and treatment may occur along Highway 29 and in Wuthrich, Portage Mountain, and West Pine quarries.

• Construction will continue at Cache Creek West. This will include grading, road construction, and drainage work.

• Geotechnical investigations will occur near Lynx Creek.

• Site drainage at Cache Creek East will take place.

• Archaeological studies will take place at Lynx Creek, Farrell Creek and Dry Creek.

• Portage Mountain Quarry development will continue, including haul road construction, rock blasting and rip rap production.

• Visit our website for more Highway 29 schedules, maps and construction updates.

Reservoir area

• New: Construction will begin on a causeway to an island in the Peace River. Boaters are asked to stay clear of the work area.

• Forestry and access road data collection and site investigations will continue.

• Road construction will continue in preparation for clearing on the south bank of the eastern reservoir.

• Archaeological investigations may occur in support of reservoir access road design and construction.

• Clearing on the north bank and south banks of the eastern reservoir has resumed, including areas in the middle reservoir east of Halfway River.

Transmission works

• Transmission line construction will continue. This includes helical pile foundation installation, testing and welding, and tower assembly.

• Maintenance work will continue on roads that provide access to the transmission corridor.

• Clearing activities may occur. This includes selective hand-falling and hauling logs to local mills. Wood waste will be chipped, mulched, spread as coarse woody debris or hauled off-site.

• Road construction will occur in various locations on the transmission line right-of-way. This includes but is not limited to the Peace Canyon and Peace Hill, Trapper Main, Boucher Lake and Medicine Woman road areas.

Other areas

• Work is occurring downstream of the dam site for the Peace River side channel enhancements.

• Aggregate and riprap production will continue in West Pine Quarry. We will transport material by rail to the dam site and by truck to Highway 29.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Work will take place during the day, night, and on the weekend until the project is completed. During this time, residents can expect:

Traffic – please use caution and obey safety signage

• Old Fort Road

• Near Gate A to the dam site, drivers may encounter loose gravel and increased commercial traffic.

• Gravel sections have developed near 85th Avenue.

• Overnight deliveries of penstock pipes along Old Fort Road will result in rolling road closures and traffic delays. Deliveries will occur every one or two weeks.

• Due to equipment delivery, there may be occasional short road closures along Old Fort Road from Tahltan Road to Gate B.

• Highway 29: Construction-related equipment will travel along Highway 29. Visit drivebc.ca for the latest traffic advisories.

• Other areas: Trucks with heavy loads will be accessing the dam site and other project areas, using public and resource roads.

Equipment

• Heavy machinery will be in the transmission line corridor. Please stay clear of the work areas.

• Helicopters and commercial drones may be used to support investigative and construction works.

Noise and vibration

• Some noise and vibration may occur near the dam site and work areas, including the quarries. Pile driving may take place near the 85th Avenue Industrial Lands.

Other

• During noxious weed inventories, crews will travel through areas to capture data. Areas, where herbicide has been applied, will be signposted.

• Please stay clear of active in-river work areas along the Peace and Moberly rivers. These areas are identified with signage and markings