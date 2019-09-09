Site C continues to see increase in employment during month of July

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Dam Project employment numbers for the month of July 2019.

The number of people working on the Site C Dam Project saw an increase from 4,634 in June to 4,797 in July.

The total number of workers from B.C. was 2,925 which is 72 percent of the workers.

Construction and non-construction contractor’s workforce from the Peace River Regional District made up 21 percent or 842 which is up from June’s numbers of 829.

The number of apprentices employed on the project increased from 189 in June to 204 during the month of July.

The number of Indigenous people working on the Project saw another increase from 361 in June to 377 in July.

Women working on the Project saw an increase from 538 in June to 570 in July.