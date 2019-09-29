-5.8 C
Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Calgary Centre

CALGARY — Calgary Centre

Liberal Kent Hehr, a former provincial legislature member, returns to try to win a second mandate as the federal representative for this central riding, which is comprised of downtown office towers, tony neighbourhoods and low-incoming housing. Hehr edged out Conservative Joan Crockatt by 750 votes in 2015.

Major communities: Calgary

Population: 119,176 (2016 census)

Incumbent: Hehr will be working to overcome the fallout from 2018 sex harassment allegations that cost him a place in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet. He was accused of making sexually inappropriate comments to one woman and touching another inappropriately. He said he had no memory of the events, and an investigation deemed any sexual contact incidental. He apologized and was allowed to remain in caucus.

Main Challenger: The Conservatives are looking to win back the seat with Greg McLean, an investment manager who was an adviser to two cabinet ministers in the government of former Progressive Conservative prime minister Brian Mulroney.  The Liberals and Conservatives combined captured almost 92 per cent of the total votes in 2015.

Election History: The constituency tends to follow the province and vote solidly conservative, but can go against the grain sometimes as it did when Hehr won. Also, in 2000, it voted in Progressive Conservative Leader Joe Clark in a city that otherwise was solidly behind the Canadian Alliance.

Fun fact: The riding is home to one of Canada’s signature festivals: the Calgary Stampede.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2019.

