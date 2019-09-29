-5.8 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, September 29, 2019
Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Regina Lewvan

REGINA — Regina Lewvan

This urban seat in Regina is wide open as incumbent Erin Weir decided not to run again. Weir was elected to the House of Commons in 2015 as a rookie MP under the NDP banner, but was booted from the party after an internal investigation into harassment complaints. He stayed on to represent the riding under the affiliation of the Co-operative Commonwealth Federation (CCF).

Population: 92,426 (Statistics Canada, 2016)

Major communities: Regina

Incumbent: None

Main challengers: Saskatchewan Party member of the provincial leglisature Warren Steinley is running for the Conservatives; small businessman Jigar Patel is the NDP candidate; public servant Winter Fedyk is on the Liberal ticket and IT business owner Trevor Wowk is running for the People’s Party of Canada. Naomi Hunter is the candidate for the Green Party of Canada.

Election history: In the last election Weir eked out a victory over the Conservative candidate by just 132 votes. The riding is a combination of the old seats of Palliser and Regina-Lumsden-Lake-Centre. The Conservatives held both of those ridings, but won in Palliser by fewer than 800 votes over the NDP in the 2011 election.

Fun fact: Regina Lewvan is the most populated riding in Saskatchewan and is home to the RCMP training depot, where all Mounties begin their careers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2019.

The Canadian Press


