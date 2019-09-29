-5.8 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, September 29, 2019
Election

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Regina Wascana

REGINA — Regina Wascana

It’s round two for the Conservatives, who are running the same candidate against longtime Liberal MP and cabinet minister Ralph Goodale. He’s the lone Liberal in the House of Commons from Saskatchewan and it’s been that way for years. Goodale has held the riding since 1993. His opponents are making a concerted effort to tie him to western alienation felt in Saskatchewan. He’s been the target of criticism, including from Premier Scott Moe, over federal infrastructure dollars and energy policies such as the carbon tax.

Major communities: Regina, Rural Municipality of Sherwood

Population: 84,153 (Statistics Canada, 2016)

Incumbent: Ralph Goodale, Liberal minister of public safety emergency preparedness

Main challengers: Software developer Michael Kram is running for the Conservatives; program assistant Tamela Friesen is with the Greens and Mario Milanovski is the candidate for the People’s Party of Canada. Hailey Clark is running for the NDP.

Election history: Goodale won his seat in 2015 by more than 10,000 votes against Kram. In 2011, Goodale secured almost 41 per cent of voter support while the Conservatives finished in close second with 37 per cent. In 2008, 46 per cent of the vote went to Goodale while 35 per cent went to the Conservatives.  

Fun fact: Regina Wascana features Wascana Lake, a large man-made body of water in Regina, which was drained and deepened as part of a government relief project during the Great Depression.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2019.

 

