Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Saint John-Rothesay
Election

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Saint John-Rothesay

Saint John-Rothesay

The riding has traditionally leaned Conservative and could be up for grabs on Oct. 21. Liberal incumbent Wayne Long has often distanced himself from the federal party, saying he was taking a stand for his constituents. He was outspoken in his support of the proposed Energy East pipeline. He also broke ranks with the Liberals by supporting a Conservative motion on tax changes in 2017 and joined the opposition in calling for an investigation into the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Population: 79,363 (2016 census)

Major communities: City of Saint John, Town of Rothesay

Incumbent: Wayne Long, Liberal

Main challengers: Rodney Weston, a Conservative who held the federal riding for two terms and previously was a provincial cabinet minister; Stuart Jamieson, who was elected five times to the provincial legislature as a Liberal, is running as an Independent; Armand Cormier is running for the NDP.

Election history: The riding has primarily been held by the Conservatives, with an occasional switch to the Liberals for one or two terms each time. Weston, who held the riding for the Conservatives from 2008 until losing to Wayne Long in 2015, is looking to regain the seat for his party.

Fun Fact: Saint John is Canada’s oldest incorporated city.

 

 

