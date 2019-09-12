14 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Sports

Special Olympics BC Registration September 16 at Fort Bowling Lanes

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John branch of Special Olympics B.C. will be hosting sports registration on Monday, September 16.

According to Special Olympics B.C. Local Coordinator, Kathy Turney, the sports open for registration include bowling, club fit, snowshoeing, curling, track/athletics, swimming, golf and figure skating.

Registrants are being reminded to bring registration forms, medical forms and payment for the sports.

Turney says, along with athletes, they are also in need of a bowling coach for this season, as well as a curling assistant coach.

The Special Olympics B.C. sports registration is taking place Monday, September 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Fort Bowling Lanes in Fort St. John.

For more information on registration and coaching positions, you can contact Kathy Turney at 250-262-5680 or email k2turney@gmail.com.

