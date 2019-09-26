4.1 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 26, 2019
Special Weather Alert

PEACE REGION, B.C. – Environment Canada has released a special weather alert for weather in the region.

According to Environment Canada, there is wet snow likely near the Rocky Mountains on Thursday, September 19th and Friday, September 20th, 2019.

A cooler airmass is settling in over northeastern BC Thursday morning and is expected to remain in place through the weekend. A slow-moving disturbance will continue to give periods of rain mixed at times with wet snow into Friday.

Portions of Highway 97 near the Rocky Mountains will likely see snowfall accumulations Thursday night. Areas along the highway west of Fort Nelson leading into Tetsa River National Park and south near Buckinghorse River and Sikanni Chief could see 5 to 10 cm of wet snow tonight.

Further south in the Peace River region, pockets of wet snow have been reported Thursday morning. The potential for rain mixed at times with wet snow will linger into Friday afternoon. A few centimetres of wet snow is possible today through Friday over the Peace River District, as well as Highway 97 and the Pine Pass west of Chetwynd.

Cooler but drier conditions will prevail through the weekend with a return to near seasonal values early next week.

Environment Canada reminds drivers weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Election News

