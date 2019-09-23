Starting October 1st stricter fines for not chaining up

VICTORIA, B.C. – Higher fines will now be enforced on commercial truckers for not carrying chains when required, as well as not installing them during mandatory chain ups on B.C. highways.
According to the government, drivers used to face a base-level fine of $121 for not carrying chains or not installing them when required. Drivers will now be fined $196 for not carrying chains when and where required, and $598 for not installing chains during mandatory chain ups.
The new fines go into effect Oct. 1, 2019, when winter tire and chain-up regulations begin on most B.C. highways.
Last November the government enhanced chain-up regulations to improve the safety and reliability of B.C. highways during winter conditions. The stricter fine increases are to support the new regulations.
Previous regulations only required vehicles over 27,000 kilograms to carry and use traction devices, with only one wheel needing chains during winter conditions and mandatory chain ups. The new, more all-encompassing enhancements clarify requirements for all commercial vehicles over 5,000 kilograms;
- Vehicles with licensed gross vehicle weights less than 11,794 kilograms, like buses or five-ton trucks, must use chains on a minimum of two tires and can use steel chains, cable chains, automatic chains, socks or wheel sanders if not equipped with winter tires.
- Vehicles with licensed gross vehicle weights of 11,794 kilograms or more must use steel chains. The number of tires needing chains ranges from a minimum of two tires for vehicles without a trailer, to six tires on some larger and more-demanding configurations.