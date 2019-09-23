Starting October 1st stricter fines for not chaining up

VICTORIA, B.C. – Higher fines will now be enforced on commercial truckers for not carrying chains when required, as well as not installing them during mandatory chain ups on B.C. highways.

According to the government, drivers used to face a base-level fine of $121 for not carrying chains or not installing them when required. Drivers will now be fined $196 for not carrying chains when and where required, and $598 for not installing chains during mandatory chain ups.

The new fines go into effect Oct. 1, 2019, when winter tire and chain-up regulations begin on most B.C. highways.

Last November the government enhanced chain-up regulations to improve the safety and reliability of B.C. highways during winter conditions. The stricter fine increases are to support the new regulations.

Previous regulations only required vehicles over 27,000 kilograms to carry and use traction devices, with only one wheel needing chains during winter conditions and mandatory chain ups. The new, more all-encompassing enhancements clarify requirements for all commercial vehicles over 5,000 kilograms;