Suncor to spend $1.4B to replace coke-fired boilers with cogeneration units

Canadian Press

CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. says it will spend $1.4 billion to replace its coke-fired boilers with two cogeneration units at its oilsands base plant north of Fort McMurray, Alta.

The company says the units will provide steam generation for its extraction and upgrading operations and generate 800 megawatts of power.

The change will also help reduce costs.

Suncor says replacing the coke-fired boilers with cogeneration will reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with steam production at the base plant by approximately 25 per cent.

Sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions are also expected to be reduced by approximately 45 per cent and 15 per cent respectively.

The project is expected to be in-service in the second half of 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SU)

The Canadian Press

