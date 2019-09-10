11.7 C
The north end abutment of the Taylor Bridge was damaged the morning of September 3. Source B.C. Ministry of Transportation / Twitter
Taylor Bridge repair work to start this week following damage to north end abutment

Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – Repair work on the Taylor Bridge is expected to start this week.

According to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation, the north end abutment of the Taylor Bridge was damaged the morning of September 3.

The Ministry says the maintenance contractor noticed the damage as part of their regular patrols and quickly made temporary repairs.

At this time, the Ministry says it is not clear as to what damaged the bridge.

Permanent repairs to the damaged concrete are expected to begin this week, with work planned for off-peak hours, weather dependent.

Until these repairs are complete, there is a 30 km/hr speed limit for traffic crossing the bridge.

Drivers are encouraged to check DriveBC.ca for updates prior to travel.

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
