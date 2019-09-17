12.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
District of Taylor office. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home News Taylor Council approves Breweries & Cannabis Bylaw
News

Taylor Council approves Breweries & Cannabis Bylaw

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Regular Council meeting on Monday, following three readings, Councillors gave final approval to a Bylaw that would allow for Micro Breweries, Craft Distilleries, and Cannabis Retail within the District.

Earlier in 2019, the District had been contacted by local business investors that showed interest in developing a small scale craft brewery within the municipality.

Upon review of the District’s Zoning Bylaw, Staff determined that the proposed use was not permitted in any of Taylor’s commercial zones.

Since revising the Bylaw, it was decided that breweries and cannabis-related businesses would be allowed to operate on 100 and 100A streets along the Alaska Highway to ensure that such businesses are not near children or schools.

Now that Council has given the final approval, the Bylaw will now be adopted.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleNPSS Grizzlies Cross Country team kick off the fall athletics season
Next articlePromise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Suncor CEO says he’s not counting on oil risk premium after Saudi attacks

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — The CEO of Suncor Energy Inc. says his company isn't counting on higher cash flow despite analyst expectations of...
Read more
News

District of Taylor Council approves revised Open Air Burning Bylaw

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Council meeting on Monday, following three readings, Council gave final approval...
Read more
News

Bert Ambrose Elementary School participates in Adopt a School program

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was recently announced, Bert Ambrose Elementary School will participate in the Indigo Love...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Taylor Council approves Breweries & Cannabis Bylaw

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Regular Council meeting on Monday, following three readings, Councillors gave final approval to a...

NPSS Grizzlies Cross Country team kick off the fall athletics season

District of Taylor Council approves revised Open Air Burning Bylaw

Liberals include ‘a lot of baloney’ while promoting record on child...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.