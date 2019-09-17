Taylor Council approves Breweries & Cannabis Bylaw

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Regular Council meeting on Monday, following three readings, Councillors gave final approval to a Bylaw that would allow for Micro Breweries, Craft Distilleries, and Cannabis Retail within the District.

Earlier in 2019, the District had been contacted by local business investors that showed interest in developing a small scale craft brewery within the municipality.

Upon review of the District’s Zoning Bylaw, Staff determined that the proposed use was not permitted in any of Taylor’s commercial zones.

Since revising the Bylaw, it was decided that breweries and cannabis-related businesses would be allowed to operate on 100 and 100A streets along the Alaska Highway to ensure that such businesses are not near children or schools.

Now that Council has given the final approval, the Bylaw will now be adopted.