Taylor Council passes third reading of Bylaw to allow Breweries & Cannabis Retail within the District

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Regular Council meeting on Tuesday, Councillors passed the third reading of a Bylaw that would allow for Micro Breweries, Craft Distilleries, and Cannabis Retail within the District.

Earlier this year, the District had been contacted by local business investors that showed interest in developing a small scale craft brewery within the municipality.

According to District Staff, after reviewing the District’s Zoning Bylaw, it was determined that the proposed use is not permitted in any of Taylor’s commercial zones.

Since revising the Bylaw, it was decided that breweries and cannabis-related businesses would be allowed to operate on 100 and 100A streets along the Alaska Highway to ensure that such businesses are not near children or schools.

Now that Council has passed the third reading, the Bylaw will be adopted and take effect at a later date.