10.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports Terry Fox Run this Sunday in communities across the Peace Region
Sports

Terry Fox Run this Sunday in communities across the Peace Region

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 39th annual Terry Fox Fundraiser for Cancer Research is taking place this Sunday, September 15 in communities across the Peace Region.

The Terry Fox Run is an annual non-competitive charity event held around the world in commemoration of Canadian cancer activist Terry Fox, and his Marathon of Hope, and to raise money for cancer research.

You can walk, run, or ride to help raise funds for cancer research.

There are many Runs scheduled to take place this Sunday in the Peace Region.

Runs taking place include:

  • Fort St. John – 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Northern Lights College with registration at 10:00 a.m.
  • Taylor –  10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Lone Wolf Golf Course Participaction Trail with registration at 10:00 a.m.
  • Chetwynd – 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Chetwynd & District Rec Centre with registration at 9:00 a.m.
  • Hudson’s Hope – 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Hudson’s Hope School, 10441 Holland Street with Registration at 9:00 a.m.

All proceeds raised will be allocated to the Terry Fox Foundation, which helps raise close to $20 million annually for cancer-based research.

For more information, and to find a Run near you, you can visit terryfox.org.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleConstruction of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion still faces hurdles

RECENT STORIES

Sports

North Peace Eagles Ladies Hockey to host open ice times for team recruitment

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Eagles Ladies Hockey team will be hosting open ice times to...
Read more
Sports

Killbillies place third at Fall Brawl in Wainwright

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This past weekend, September 7 to 8, the Fort St. John Killbillies travelled to...
Read more
Sports

Blizzard Bicycle Club holds 24th edition of the Mountain Bike Challenge on Sunday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blizzard Bicycle Club held its 24th edition of the Mountain Bike Challenge on...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

District of Chetwynd appoints new Fire Chief

Scott Brooks -
CHETWYND, B.C. - The District of Chetwynd has announced the appointment of its new Fire Chief. Starting this week, Curtis Redpath will be taking on...

Province releases final report on observance of daylight saving time

Help needed for local kitten rescued in time to save her...

West Fraser announces changes to operating schedules at sawmills

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.