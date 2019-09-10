Terry Fox Run this Sunday in communities across the Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 39th annual Terry Fox Fundraiser for Cancer Research is taking place this Sunday, September 15 in communities across the Peace Region.

The Terry Fox Run is an annual non-competitive charity event held around the world in commemoration of Canadian cancer activist Terry Fox, and his Marathon of Hope, and to raise money for cancer research.

You can walk, run, or ride to help raise funds for cancer research.

There are many Runs scheduled to take place this Sunday in the Peace Region.

Runs taking place include:

Fort St. John – 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Northern Lights College with registration at 10:00 a.m.

Taylor – 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Lone Wolf Golf Course Participaction Trail with registration at 10:00 a.m.

Chetwynd – 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Chetwynd & District Rec Centre with registration at 9:00 a.m.

Hudson's Hope – 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Hudson's Hope School, 10441 Holland Street with Registration at 9:00 a.m.

All proceeds raised will be allocated to the Terry Fox Foundation, which helps raise close to $20 million annually for cancer-based research.

For more information, and to find a Run near you, you can visit terryfox.org.