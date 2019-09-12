19.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 12, 2019
Election

The Latest: First debate night of the campaign, minus the Liberal leader

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The latest developments as federal party leaders take part in the first debate of the campaign (all times Eastern):

7 p.m.

The three leaders taking part in tonight’s election campaign debate have made their way into the Citytv building in Toronto.

Partisan supporters are holding signs, cheering and chanting outside the building, including a group of Maxime Bernier supporters holding a sign asking to get the People’s Party leader into the night’s debate.

Green Leader Elizabeth May was the first to arrive.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer arrived next, and stopped to speak with a reporter after getting off his campaign bus, to say he is ready to talk about the Tory plan.

He also took a dig at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau for not showing up.

May, Scheer and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh are taking part in the Maclean’s/Citytv debate while Trudeau is scheduled to hold a rally in Edmonton.

The Canadian Press

Election News

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
