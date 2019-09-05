Thursday afternoon emergency water shut off for Matthew’s Park area

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has issued a notice to their Facebook page, on Thursday afternoon at 3:54 p.m., in regards to water service.

Due to a water main break, the City says crews have made an emergency shut off to water service in the Matthew’s Park area.

According to the City, some residents may be affected by this emergency shut off.

As of this afternoon, the City does not have an estimate as to when service will be restored.

For further updates and more information, you can visit the City of Fort St. John’s Facebook page.