Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie Campaign is back

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign is back supporting local charities.

Tim Horton’s Annual Smile Cookie Campaign runs from September 16th through to September 22nd, 2019.

For one week, restaurant owners donate the full $1 from every freshly baked chocolate chunk Smile Cookie purchased to support the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.

“The real magic behind the Smile Cookie campaign is the local impact, and we’re excited to be able to support local charities, hospitals and community programs again this year. Our guests, restaurant owners and their team members can feel incredibly proud knowing that the money raised during the campaign directly supports local Tim Hortons communities,” said Mike Hancock, Chief Operating Officer of Tim Hortons.

