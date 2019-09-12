19 C
Top Notch Oilfield Contracting Ltd selected as awardee for B.C. Indigenous Business Award

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Achievement Foundation has announced its list of awardees for the 11th Annual B.C. Indigenous Business Awards.

Out of the 15 Indigenous businesses being recognized, Top Notch Oilfield Contracting Limited of Fort St. John has been selected as an award recipient.

Judy Desjarlais, of Top Notch Oilfield, says it is an honour to be recognized for their achievements and is thankful for the industry’s support.

“It’s a very big honour and a very proud moment. I’m thankful for the peers that we work with, the oil and gas companies because without them there would be no way for us to be successful especially in a time of downturn in the industry.”

According to the Foundation, the IBA program was launched in 2008 to honour and celebrate business excellence and boasts close to 200 remarkable businesses within its alumni.

The Awardees will be celebrated at a Gala Dinner ceremony on October 17, 2019, at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver to honour excellence in Indigenous business in B.C.

Selection of the awardees was made by members of the 2019 jury panel, which includes Kim Baird, Jacob Beaton, Louis de Jaeger and Laurie Sterritt.

For more information on the B.C. Indigenous Business Awards, you can visit the B.C. Achievement Foundation’s website.

Previous articlePeople’s Party of Canada leader Bernier says he’s not worried about Rhino namesake

