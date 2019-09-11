9 C
Canadian Press

Tories turn to Bryan Adams’ songwriter for election campaign theme

Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Progressive Conservatives have turned to Bryan Adams’ longtime hitmaker Jim Vallance to pen their campaign song.

The guitar-driven tune is packed with Vallance’s trademarked pop-rock zeal, as a chorus of voices belt lyrics that include: “A brand new day, a better way, it’s time for you to get ahead.” A bilingual version offers the second and last verses in French.

Vallance’s chart-toppers include Adams’ hits “Cuts Like a Knife,” “Run to You,” “Summer of ’69” and “Somebody.” He’s also provided songs for Michael Buble, Aerosmith, Rod Stewart and KISS.

The federal election campaign formally launches today, with the vote set for Oct. 21.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer kicks off his campaign in Quebec and Ontario, while Prime Minister and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is set to fly to British Columbia for a rally in the NDP-held riding of Vancouver-Kingsway.

The NDP will be in London, Ont., while the Green Party is in British Columbia, where Elizabeth May will launch her campaign in Victoria.

The Liberals say they will unveil their song in the coming days while a spokeswoman for the Greens says they do not have a song at this point.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh does not have an official song, but a spokesperson says he walks out to a track called “Differentology” by Bunji Garlin.

The Canadian Press

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
