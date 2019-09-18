17 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Trackers off to Whitecourt this weekend for four-game Exhibition Series
Sports

Trackers off to Whitecourt this weekend for four-game Exhibition Series

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road this weekend for an Exhibition Series in Whitecourt.

From September 20 to the 22, the Trackers will be taking part in a four-game Exhibition Series, hosted by the Midget TRAC Wolverines.

Last weekend, the Trackers were host to the Prince George North Central Midget Bobcats at the Pomeroy Sport Centre for a two-game Exhibition Series.

In game one, the Trackers managed to sweep the game with a final score of 3-0 over the Bobcats.

In the second game, the Trackers managed to wrap up the series with a close game win of 4-3 over Prince George, finishing the series with a record of 2-0.

