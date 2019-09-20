Trans Mountain is preparing pipe stocks for Expansion Projects

VALEMONT, B.C. – Trans Mountain has received over 55 percent of the total pipe needed to build the Expansion Project.

Trans Mountain has shared, they are preparing for the Expansion Project by acquiring the pipe needed to complete the project and considering the quality of pipe being purchased.

The 1000 kilometres of pipe being delivered includes 30-inch, 36-inch and 42-inch diameter pipe. Trans Mountain shares, the majority of the expansion will utilize 36-inch pipe, a 42-inch pipe will be used in the Valemount, BC area and 30-inch pipe in the Burnaby Mountain Tunnel.

The majority of pipe needed for the project is being produced by EVRAZ North America in Regina, Saskatchewan and Camrose, Alberta. With the remainder of the pipe being sourced in India and Japan, with the Japanese pipe being used specifically in areas known for seismic activity or ground movements.

According to Trans Mountain, pipeline integrity starts with sourcing the materials. The highest quality steel is used and it is manufactured to stringent Canadian Standard Association specifications, which include chemistry and material properties. The external surface of the pipe is coated with a single layer of fusion bond epoxy powder in order to protect the pipe from corrosive environments in the soil.

Trans Mountain has developed a Quality Management Plan for the Expansion Project that includes checks and balances to ensure the quality of the Project’s design, materials and construction. From pipe material specification and fabrication, through to transportation, handling and installation, our quality management processes ensure the pipe fully meets specified requirements.

Trans Mountain shares safety remains its number one priority. We have a comprehensive and robust pipeline safety program that encompasses a broad spectrum of preventive measures to ensure pipeline soundness and reliability, the safety of the public and employees, and protection of the environment.