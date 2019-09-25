Truck Convoy leaves Merritt headed to Vancouver to rally support for Forest Industry

MERRITT, B.C. – The convoy is on the road and the destination is Vancouver to rally support for the Forest Industry.

The convoy is underway and driving to garner support for the forestry industry and the communities that have supported the industry as well as create awareness of the current forestry situation by stimulating and generating solutions to the current problem.

The organizers of the rally, BC Logging Convoy want to create awareness of the specific issues that are impacting community survival and sustainability.

Drivers from all of the province came to gather in Merritt to continue to the Convention Centre in Vancouver.

Forestry workers in B.C. are struggling after several recent mill curtailments and closures, mostly driven by high log prices and diminishing timber supply.

