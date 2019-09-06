Truck identified in break and enter has been located

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP have updated its Twitter account to say the pick-up truck associated with a recent break and enter has been located.

The Fort St. John RCMP’s tweet shares, this truck has been located late yesterday. Our forensic people will be examining it today for possible evidence. Still need to identify this guy though.

In the photo, the man is seen wearing a black jacket with a hood over his head and is seen with a dark coloured GMC or Chevy pick-up truck.

Police say the investigation is on-going and no further details are available at this time.

If you can identify the man in the photo, you are being asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Thursday, September 5th, 2019, RCMP put out a tweet on twitter looking for the owner of a maroon coloured car thought to be connected to the break and enter yet the vehicle was at the wrong address.

The tweet shares, thank you all who sent this out to everyone you know. We received a call from a young lady who claims to own this vehicle. Appears to be a case of wrong address but we will be following up.