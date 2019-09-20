8 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 20, 2019
Election

Trudeau pledges tougher gun control as he tries to get campaign back on track

Canadian Press Canadian Press

TORONTO — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is promising to ban all military-style assault rifles as part of a broader gun-control plan that will also take steps towards restricting and banning handguns.

Trudeau is making the pledge in Toronto as he tries to get his campaign back on track after apologizing for wearing blackface years ago.

The Liberals also pledge to work with provinces and territories to empower municipalities to further restrict — or ban — handguns.

Trudeau is making the announcement in the city’s Greektown neighbourhood, where a gunman killed two people and wounded 13 others last year in a shooting rampage.

The party says it will protect the rights of law-abiding hunters and vows not to re-establish the controversial long-gun registry that was scrapped by the previous Conservative government.

The proposal also includes pledges to create a buy-back program for all legally purchased assault rifles and a two-year amnesty while the program is being set up.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
